Former Australian Prime Ministers Express Support for Israel and Solidarity with Jewish Australians

All of Australia's living prime ministers except for Paul Keating have joined to express their support for Israel and call for solidarity with Jewish Australians, in a rare statement undersigned by former leaders of both major parties.

"No complaint or concern about international affairs justifies hate speech against any Australian, or any Australian community. "Likewise, we stand too with the Australian Palestinian community whose families are dying and suffering in this terrible conflict."The former leaders expressed their condemnation of Hamas, saying it sought to provoke Israel and had "no more interest in the safety of Palestinians than they do of Israelis"."On the battlefield in Israel and Gaza we do not presume to give strategic advice to Israel.

"We are horrified by the thousands of deaths and injuries inflicted on innocent Palestinian civilians, including many, many Palestinian children."In this war between Israel and Hamas, we are in unprecedented territory. The civilian death toll has become so heavy so quickly, and yet Western leaders aren't expressly calling for a ceasefire, writes John Lyons. headtopics.com

The United Nations has called on Israel and Hamas to negotiate a "humanitarian pause" to allow aid into blockaded Gaza. ANALYSIS: A confronting question that needs an answer: Is the killing of almost 1,000 children a week self-defence?In a statement published by the Zionist Federation of Australia, association president Jeremy Leibler said the statement demonstrated "Australia is a country that produces leaders of moral principle".

