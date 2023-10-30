Former Australian Prime Ministers Condemn Hamas and Warn Israel in Joint Statement

living former prime ministers bar one have released a joint statement on the conflict in Gaza, condemning Hamas but warning Israel it risks doing the terror group's work by killing thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians.

"Likewise, we stand too with the Australian Palestinian community whose families are dying and suffering in this terrible conflict."Our nation's success depends on us not allowing conflict overseas to turn Australians against each other.

"But they also sought to provoke Israel into a reaction that would kill countless innocent civilians in Gaza."They want Israel to invade and bomb Gaza. They want to be able to point to thousands of Palestinian casualties from Israeli military action. headtopics.com

The statement goes on to ﻿say "the legitimate objective of defeating Hamas must be accompanied by support and protection for the civilian population of Gaza", adding that Israel must avoid civilian casualties with "all of its humanity and skill".

The prime ministers said they were "horrified" by the deaths of Palestinian civilians, and called for "sustained humanitarian access" to allow aid into Gaza.While Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard both put their names to the statement, Paul Keating did not. (Dominic Lorrimer)The only living former prime minister who did not put his name to the letter was Keating. headtopics.com

