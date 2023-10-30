Former Australian Prime Ministers Call for Love and Respect Amid Israel Hamas Conflict

Six former Australian former prime ministers released a statement on the Israel Hamas conflict, calling for Australians to “treat each other with love and respect.” Paul Keating abstained from doing so. The statement calls for the unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas, restates support for a two-state solution, and expresses solidarity with Jewish Australians. The former prime ministers said that Palestinian Australians also “deserve our love and support.

“We condemn the cruel and murderous attack on Israeli families by Hamas … The Hamas terrorists sought to horrify and intimidate the people of Israel, shaking that nation’s faith in its technology, its military, its government. “But they also sought to provoke Israel into a reaction that would kill countless innocent civilians in Gaza. The Hamas terrorists have no more interest in the safety of Palestinians than they do of Israelis.” Keating did not sign the statement.

