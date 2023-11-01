Former Australian PM Tony Abbott says climate warnings are ‘ahistorical and implausible’

“I think it is worth stating that the anthropogenic global warming thesis, at least in its more extreme forms, is both ahistorical and utterly implausible,” Abbott said at the launch of a report on energy by the Institute of Public Affairs on Tuesday.

Abbott, the Australian prime minister from 2013-15, lost his seat of Warringah at the 2019 election to independent Zali Steggall, who campaigned heavily on stronger climate action. Abbott infamously described the “so-called settled science of climate change” as “absolute crap” in 2009; in 2017 hein a speech in London in which he likened policies to combat it to “primitive people once killing goats to appease the volcano gods”.

“Then I would invariably add this rider but not at the expense of jobs, at the expense of ordinary people’s cost of living, and with the effect of driving important industries offshore to countries that don’t take emissions as seriously as we do,” he said.

“I’m pleased to be chosen for this task tonight because I suppose I’m one of the very few national leaders who has been elected to office promising to end the emissions obsession which has dominated energy policy for the last two decades,” he said.

Australia’s current Labor government was elected in 2022 on the promise of a 43% emissions reduction target by 2030 based on 2005 emissions levels, compared with the then-Coalition government’s 26-28% target which was agreed under Abbott’s administration. Labor also set an ambitious target of 82% of Australia’s energy coming from renewables by 2030.

