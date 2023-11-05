Former Australian and UK Prime Ministers Visit Israel

Former prime minister Scott Morrison and former UK prime minister Boris Johnson have landed in Israel. Mr Morrison's visit marks the first trip by any Australian politician to the country since the October 7 attacks by Hamas. “I am thankful for the opportunity to join former prime minister Johnson to come to Israel as a demonstration of solidarity with the people and State of Israel and the Jewish community throughout the world,” Mr Morrison said on Sunday.
Mr Morrison is a strong supporter of Israel as his government recognised West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 2018, following the lead of the Trump administration in the United States a year earlier in 2017, and signed the joint statement made by six of seven living former prime ministers last week. The Albanese government reversed the decision to recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in October 2022 in a move that was criticised by Opposition Leader Peter Dutton as “ham-fisted”. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese first spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the October 7 attacks last Wednesday, more than three weeks after the attacks and said he has “no plans” for a diplomatic visit to Israel
Australia Headlines
