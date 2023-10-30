Former AFL player Keegan Brooksby and Abbey Holmes to celebrate their relationship with a wedding

Holmes and her partner, former AFL player Keegan Brooksby, will celebrate their relationship in front of 100 guests. The A-list guest list includes Collingwood star Mason Cox, Hawthorn legend Luke Hodge, Channel 7 commentator Brian Taylor and Winter Olympics champion Lydia Lassila, who features alongside Holmes in the current series of SAS: Australia.Keegan Brooksby and Abbey Holmes on the Red Carpet at the Magarey Medal Presentation at Adelaide Oval.

Keegan Brooksby and Abbey Holmes attend Glamour On The Grid ahead of the 2023 Australian Formula One Grand Prix. Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images. The former Gold Coast, West Coast and Hawthorn player shared photos of the special moment and wrote: “Perfect moment, perfect person, perfect location”.

Holmes has now told News Corp: “It’s a place that was a massive part of my journey to where I am today and a place that means a lot to us. “So many of our guests haven’t been to that part of the world so it’s pretty special to be able to get back there and share with them why we love it so much.”Holmes says she first began dating Brooksby in 2017 — when the matched on dating app Bumble. headtopics.com

Brooksby played one game in 2020 for Hawthorn, taking his AFL career tally to 15 games. He played 14 games for the Gold Coast Suns between 2015 and 2017. Holmes retired from the AFLW following the 2018 season where she played a total of 11 games for the Crows.In 2019 she competed on Australian Survivor, finishing fifth, and returned to reality TV the following season for Australian Survivor All Stars.

Holmes’ career in front of the camera is on the rise and she said earlier this year she hopes to make a move to be part of the Channel 7 commentary team. Holmes features as Channel 7’s ground-level commentator and analyst — but it appears just a matter of time before she is promoted.Ricky Nixon and Sam Newman have had a bust-up which resulted in a slap and the former player agent ending up in bushes.The Swans’ marquee recruit has them on the cusp of the AFLW finals, but footy fans were convinced an umpire got it badly wrong. headtopics.com

Patricia Cornelius tackles the AFL in #MeToo drama at TheatreworksThis wrap of shows around Melbourne includes Patricia Cornelius’ AFL drama In the Club, the MSO’s genial but incisive triple bill, Zahra Newman’s five-star Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, Stephanie Lake’s exuberant Manifesto, the Melbourne International Jazz Festival, and The Song Company at Trinity College Chapel. Read more ⮕

‘Oh sh*t’: Weirdest questions, coach shocks — inside clubs’ ‘crazy’ AFL draft interviews AFL : North Melbourne are continuing their efforts to secure pick one, as the continue to deal with the Eagles on securing it. Read more ⮕

AFL Draft: Recruiters Discuss Best Prospects and Draft OrderRecruiters from various AFL clubs discuss the strengths, weaknesses, and potential landing spots for this year's best prospects in the upcoming AFL draft. The draft order is also provided, with expectations of a wild first round. Read more ⮕

The AFL young guns already on club radars for 2024 trade raids AFL W: Adelaide have secured a top two spot after a dramatic win over North Melbourne. Read more ⮕

‘He slapped me’: Disgraced AFL player agent opens up on Newman bust-up‘He slapped me’: Disgraced AFL player agent opens up on Newman bust-up Read more ⮕

Exciting AFL Prospect Nick Watson Ready to Make an Impact in 2024Nick Watson, known as 'The Wizard', is set to be picked up in the AFL draft and is expected to make a big impact in the 2024 season. Despite admitting that his professionalism needs improvement, Watson's talent and crafty touch make him one of the most exciting prospects in recent history. Read more ⮕