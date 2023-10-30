Former AFL player Keegan Brooksby and Abbey Holmes to celebrate their relationship with a wedding

Holmes and her partner, former AFL player Keegan Brooksby, will celebrate their relationship in front of 100 guests. The A-list guest list includes Collingwood star Mason Cox, Hawthorn legend Luke Hodge, Channel 7 commentator Brian Taylor and Winter Olympics champion Lydia Lassila, who features alongside Holmes in the current series of SAS: Australia.Keegan Brooksby and Abbey Holmes on the Red Carpet at the Magarey Medal Presentation at Adelaide Oval.
Keegan Brooksby and Abbey Holmes attend Glamour On The Grid ahead of the 2023 Australian Formula One Grand Prix. Photo by Sam Tabone/Getty Images. The former Gold Coast, West Coast and Hawthorn player shared photos of the special moment and wrote: “Perfect moment, perfect person, perfect location”.
Holmes has now told News Corp: “It’s a place that was a massive part of my journey to where I am today and a place that means a lot to us. “So many of our guests haven’t been to that part of the world so it’s pretty special to be able to get back there and share with them why we love it so much.”Holmes says she first began dating Brooksby in 2017 — when the matched on dating app Bumble. headtopics.com
Brooksby played one game in 2020 for Hawthorn, taking his AFL career tally to 15 games. He played 14 games for the Gold Coast Suns between 2015 and 2017. Holmes retired from the AFLW following the 2018 season where she played a total of 11 games for the Crows.In 2019 she competed on Australian Survivor, finishing fifth, and returned to reality TV the following season for Australian Survivor All Stars.
Holmes' career in front of the camera is on the rise and she said earlier this year she hopes to make a move to be part of the Channel 7 commentary team. Holmes features as Channel 7's ground-level commentator and analyst — but it appears just a matter of time before she is promoted.