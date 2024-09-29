Forget An Apple For The Teacher – AirPods, $300 Watch And Dom Perignon Among Gifts Given To Queensland School Staff

Forget an apple for the teacher – Apple AirPods, a $300 watch and Dom Perignon champagne are among some of the expensive gifts being bestowed on Queensland ’s public school teachers.

A few presents were given by individual parents, including a Guess LDS Moonlight watch worth $259 as a birthday gift in April, and a $300 bottle of Dom Perignon in March, with the reason given as “appreciation”.gifts worth more than $350 should only be kept by employees in exceptional circumstances, 37 declarations were higher than that amount.

“Could that result, in smaller ways, in the child getting some type of favourable treatment or the teacher interacting more readily with those parents, being willing to give them a call or a heads-up about something not going well with this assessment?” Breakey said. Breakey said he could understand the gratitude a parent might feel if their child was struggling and they got a teacher who turned things around.

An Education Department spokesman said employees must obtain approval to keep gifts of any value, and it was committed to the highest standards of integrity and ethical behaviour.“In many cases, the individual amounts contributed are not a high value, however the gift value may be greater than $350 due to the number of contributors, such as parents or carers,” he said.

Teachers Gifts Queensland School Presents

