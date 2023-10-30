Forensic and Scientific Services facing second commission of inquiry in 17 months as automated DNA extraction method questioned

An inquiry is looking at Forensic and Scientific Services' move from a manual to automated systemScientists have told the inquiry more testing needed to be done before rolling out the new method

On Monday the commission heard a senior scientist at Queensland's forensic lab had raised concerns with his superiors about the new system, the night before testing for the automated system was launched.

Another scientist at the lab, Allan McNevin, told the commission employees were not "enthusiastic" about parts of the automated system.The commission heard none of the seven scientists whose name were on Project 13 could recollect who exactly authored the report. headtopics.com

He added scientists were "stumped" as to the cause of the dramatic difference in yields between the two methods."90 per cent … that's dramatic isn't it," she said. "This inquiry has been brought into being because of the nature of concerns that have been privately and publicly expressed," she said.Major issues at the Forensic and Scientific Services lab were found to have led to a significant cut in the number of crime scene samples being tested for DNA and a risk of "miscarriages of justice".

