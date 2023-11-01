Foreigners Trapped In Gaza Cross Border Into Egypt 02/11/23

23 Aussies were among hundreds of foreigners trapped in Gaza who were allowed to cross the border into Egypt overnight, the International Monetary Fund, known as the IMF, has urged the RBA to raise interest rates , Chris Dawson has launched an appeal to have his murder conviction overturned, The Matildas had another win in Perth last night, beating Chinese Taipei 3-0 in an Olympic qualifier, Friends creator Marta Kauffman has admitted that she was nervous about Matthew Perry’s appearance when they filmed the Friends reunion in 2021, the latest season of SAS Australia wrapped up on Channel 7 last nightThe Brett Lee Podcast will be equal parts cricket stories, banter and showcase surprising friendships with well known characters and celebrities.He was born Hamish Watson, a surfie dude from Sydney - he could morph into whatever you needed him to be. Listen to the mystery on our app.He was born Hamish Watson, a surfie dude from Sydney - he could morph into whatever you needed him to be. Listen to the mystery on our app.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEAGE: ‘Seize this opportunity’: Australians trapped in Gaza told to head to Egypt borderSome of the 88 Australians stranded in the war zone could be among the 500 foreign nationals cleared to leave Gaza.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: ‘Seize this opportunity’: Australians trapped in Gaza told to head to Egypt borderSome of the 88 Australians stranded in the war zone could be among the 500 foreign nationals cleared to leave Gaza.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

SMH: ‘Seize this opportunity’: Australians trapped in Gaza told to head to Egypt borderSome of the 88 Australians stranded in the war zone could be on the list of 400 foreign nationals allowed to leave.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Israel-Gaza war: DFAT confirms Australians among first evacuees to leave Gaza as humanitarian crisis deepensA first group of civilian evacuees from Gaza — including 20 Australians — cross into Egypt under a Qatari-mediated deal.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

BRISBANETIMES: Egypt to evacuate 81 injured Palestinians from Gaza for treatmentEgyptian authorities have informed Gazan authorities that 81 Palestinians with serious injuries will be evacuated from the enclave into Egypt to receive medical treatment. The situation in Gaza is worsening as people struggle to find basic necessities under Israeli bombardment.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Netanyahu urges European leaders to pressure Egypt on accepting Gaza refugeesIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked European leaders to put pressure on Egypt to accept refugees from Gaza. However, key European countries have dismissed the proposal as unrealistic, citing Egypt's concerns and rejecting any forced displacement of Palestinians.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕