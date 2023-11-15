Foreign Secretary Accuses Prime Minister of Breaking Promises

As foreign secretary during a cabinet shake-up, Ms Braverman – the highest-profile victim of his reshuffle – fulfilled her promise to deliver a public broadside. Mr Sunak defenestrated his home secretary after she made a series of outspoken pronouncements that fuelled a sense of government disunity. On Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT) she retaliated, posting on X a three-page letter that accused him of breaking secret promises he had made to win her support when he became leader.

“Our deal was no mere promise over dinner, to be discarded when convenient and denied when challenged,” she wrote. “I must surely conclude now you never had any intention of keeping your promises.” When Mr Sunak took the premiership from the discredited Liz Truss a year ago, to secure his leadership’s legitimacy he had to court support from the Conservative Party’s right-wing factions that had strongly backed her. This turned Ms Braverman into a kingmaker, and in her letter she recalled the price she had exacted for preserving party unity by staying in his cabinet

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Rishi Sunak Appoints David Cameron as Foreign SecretaryBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has rehabilitated former leader David Cameron as foreign secretary , after he sacked outspoken home secretary Suella Braverman. This unexpected decision could deepen Sunak's unpopularity and affect his chances in the upcoming election.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: David Cameron returns to frontline politics as foreign secretaryDavid Cameron, the mastermind behind Britain's Brexit referendum, has made a stunning return to frontline British politics as foreign secretary . Meanwhile, a poll shows growing support for the Palestinian cause and falling support for the PM. In the US, Donald Trump has been condemned for echoing Hitler.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

9NEWSAUS: David Cameron Returns to Government as Foreign Secretary in Major Cabinet ReshufflePrime Minister David Cameron has made a shock return to high office, becoming foreign secretary in a major shakeup of the Conservative government that also saw the firing of divisive Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more »

SBSNEWS: UK Prime Minister Sacks Controversial Home SecretaryThe UK's home secretary Suella Braverman has been sacked after she criticised police treatment of pro-Palestinian protests. It comes as part of a wider reshuffle that includes a return to politics by former prime minister David Cameron.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »

SKYNEWSAUST: Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron's Shock Return to PoliticsFormer British prime minister David Cameron’s shock return to government as Foreign Secretary has been widely criticised as a bold and potentially risky move. Rishi Sunak announced the major cabinet reshuffle on Monday which included the sacking of embattled home secretary Suella Braverman. Mr Cameron, who accepted a peerage to take the post, acknowledged it was “not usual” for a former PM to “come back”.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more »

SBSNEWS: UK home secretary Suella Braverman sacked after pro-Palestinian march rowBritain's home secretary Suella Braverman has been sacked as part of a wider reshuffle after she criticised police treatment of pro-Palestinian protests.

Source: SBSNews | Read more »