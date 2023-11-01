Foreign passport holders enter Rafah crossing from Gaza

Humanitarian aid agencies have warned that such blackouts severely disrupt their work in an already dire situation in Gaza.The group Reporters Without Borders says 34 journalists have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war so far, accusing both sides of committing possible war crimes.

It said it filed a complaint with the ICC prosecutor regarding eight Palestinian journalists the group said were killed in Israel's bombardment of civilian areas in Gaza. A source at the border said 40 ambulances were at the crossing to take part in the evacuation operations.

"The bombings on Gaza must stop immediately … the path of oil and food exports to the Zionist regime should be stopped," Khamenei said in a speech Wednesday.The first photos of foreign nationals and injured Gazans crossing through the Rafah border into Egypt have emerged:Patients in Gaza with cancer, diabetes, heart disease and mental illness could all face medication shortages, according to the World Health Organization's (WHO) branch in occupied Palestinian territory.

It is the biggest one-day loss for the armed forces since Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing about 300 soldiers and some 1,100 civilians.Former Israeli PM suggests it is impossible to enter Gaza without 'civilian casualties'

I'll leave you in the capable hands of the ABC News team back in Australia, who'll bring you all the latest updates through the evening. At the same time, it's said that Israel should defend itself in a way that is consistent with international law on protecting civilians.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Israel-Gaza war live updates: Foreign passport holders lining up to exit Gaza through Rafah crossingDozens of foreign passport holders have begun entering the Rafah crossing from Gaza , while ambulances and trucks filled with humanitarian aid line up on the Egypt side of the border. Follow live.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: Dozens seen entering Rafah crossing from GazaA deal on the Rafah crossing has been brokered to allow some critically injured people out of Gaza .

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Foreign passport holders enter Gaza as humanitarian aid arrives at Rafah crossingDozens of foreign passport holders have begun entering the Rafah crossing from Gaza , while ambulances and trucks filled with humanitarian aid line up on the Egypt side of the border. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called on Muslim states to cease oil and food exports to Israel in response to the ongoing bombardment of Gaza .

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: Critically injured people and foreign passport holders enter Rafah crossing from GazaA deal on the Rafah crossing has been brokered to allow some critically injured people out of Gaza .

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Foreign Office Aims to Help Britons Leave Gaza via Rafah CrossingJames Cleverly, the foreign secretary, states that the Foreign Office is working to assist Britons trapped in Gaza to leave today through the recently opened Rafah crossing. UK teams are prepared to support British nationals once they are able to depart. Ensuring the prompt delivery of life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza is crucial.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Hope for Australians trapped in Gaza as Rafah border crossing opensThe crucial Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza has opened for the first time since Hamas&x27; October 7 attack on Israel and the ensuing retaliatory siege and aerial bombardment.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕