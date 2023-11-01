Foreign passport holders enter Gaza as humanitarian aid arrives at Rafah crossing

In its latest social media update, the organisation says just a third of primary care facilities are functioning. Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert has suggested it is impossible for Israel to defeat Hamas without civilian casualties.
I'll leave you in the capable hands of the ABC News team back in Australia, who'll bring you all the latest updates through the evening. At the same time, it's said that Israel should defend itself in a way that is consistent with international law on protecting civilians.
A lot of people inside the US are asking their president that question, but there are also a lot of people that feel the US has to back Israel in this war as it seeks to achieve its goal of eliminating Hamas.
A few days ago, US President Joe Biden said that a "path toward peace" must be forged once the war concludes, with independent states for Isarelis and Palestinians. the Washington Institute released a poll that showed a lot of Gazan frustration with Hamas governance"Hamas should stop calling for Israel's destruction, and instead accept a permanent two-state solution based on the 1967 borders."
In the last major conflict between Israel and Hamas (in 2014), a lot of live streaming and social media platforms that are part of our daily routines now were still developing, or weren't used as much.
As reporters, we have to sort the fact from fiction, or propaganda. We have a lot of ways we do this — I can't go into them all here, but it's a major part of our job. But for non-reporters, it can be extremely hard to know what is real, and what isn't.
