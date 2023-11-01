Foreign passport holders enter Gaza as humanitarian aid arrives at Rafah crossing

In its latest social media update, the organisation says just a third of primary care facilities are functioning. Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert has suggested it is impossible for Israel to defeat Hamas without civilian casualties.

I'll leave you in the capable hands of the ABC News team back in Australia, who'll bring you all the latest updates through the evening. At the same time, it's said that Israel should defend itself in a way that is consistent with international law on protecting civilians.

A lot of people inside the US are asking their president that question, but there are also a lot of people that feel the US has to back Israel in this war as it seeks to achieve its goal of eliminating Hamas.

A few days ago, US President Joe Biden said that a "path toward peace" must be forged once the war concludes, with independent states for Isarelis and Palestinians. the Washington Institute released a poll that showed a lot of Gazan frustration with Hamas governance"Hamas should stop calling for Israel's destruction, and instead accept a permanent two-state solution based on the 1967 borders."

In the last major conflict between Israel and Hamas (in 2014), a lot of live streaming and social media platforms that are part of our daily routines now were still developing, or weren't used as much.

As reporters, we have to sort the fact from fiction, or propaganda. We have a lot of ways we do this — I can't go into them all here, but it's a major part of our job. But for non-reporters, it can be extremely hard to know what is real, and what isn't.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Israel-Gaza war live updates: Foreign passport holders lining up to exit Gaza through Rafah crossingDozens of foreign passport holders have begun entering the Rafah crossing from Gaza , while ambulances and trucks filled with humanitarian aid line up on the Egypt side of the border. Follow live.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: Dozens seen entering Rafah crossing from GazaA deal on the Rafah crossing has been brokered to allow some critically injured people out of Gaza .

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Hope for Australians trapped in Gaza as Rafah border crossing opensThe crucial Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza has opened for the first time since Hamas&x27; October 7 attack on Israel and the ensuing retaliatory siege and aerial bombardment.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Australian families in Gaza told to head to Rafah border crossingA number of Australian families in Gaza have been told to head to the Rafah border crossing with Egypt if it is safe to do so, in the hope it may be about to open to some foreign nationals.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Dozens killed after Israeli airstrikes on Gaza refugee camp Israel i military says it bombed Jabalia camp to target a key Hamas commander, Ibrahim Biari

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: Dozens reportedly killed in blast at Gaza refugee camp Israel Defense Forces has confirmed it carried out an airstrike on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza , which has reportedly killed dozens. IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the commander of Hamas's Central Jabaliya Battalion, Ibrahim Biari, was killed in the strike.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕