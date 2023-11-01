Foreign Office Aims to Help Britons Leave Gaza via Rafah Crossing

The Rafah crossing is likely to open today for a first group of foreign nationals. UK teams are ready to assist British nationals as soon as they are able to leave. It’s vital that lifesaving humanitarian aid can enter Gaza as quickly as possible. There is full coverage of developments in the Israel-Hamas war on our live blog.

