Foreign Minister Urges Protection for Civilians in the Middle East as Israel Intensifies Operations in Gaza

Foreign Minister Penny Wong has urged protection for civilians in the Middle East as Israel intensifies its operations in Gaza. Israel’s defence force has declared it has entered a “second phase” of operations against Hamas, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by the Australian government. Human rights organisations have said civil order was breaking down in Gaza, with thousands of residents in the region breaking into warehouse and distribution centres for food and other items.

“How Israel conducts this war matters, it has a right to defend itself, but the way it does so matters, and we call for the protection of civilian lives.” Civilians in Gaza have no power, water is scarce and the dwindling fuel sources used for emergency generators are running out. Senator Wong said other nations remained concerned by events in the Middle East. “I’m certainly deeply concerned as so many people are by the loss of life,” she said.

