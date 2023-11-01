Foreign citizens have passed the Rafah border

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Israel-Gaza war live updates: Foreign passport holders lining up to exit Gaza through Rafah crossingDozens of foreign passport holders have begun entering the Rafah crossing from Gaza, while ambulances and trucks filled with humanitarian aid line up on the Egypt side of the border. Follow live.

GUARDIANAUS: Foreign Office Aims to Help Britons Leave Gaza via Rafah CrossingJames Cleverly, the foreign secretary, states that the Foreign Office is working to assist Britons trapped in Gaza to leave today through the recently opened Rafah crossing. UK teams are prepared to support British nationals once they are able to depart. Ensuring the prompt delivery of life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza is crucial.

FINANCIALREVIEW: Israel-Hamas conflict: Rafah crossing opens in Gaza for foreign nationals and injuredIsrael has finally allowed the opening of the Rafah crossing in the Gaza strip after days of devastating air strikes, with dozens of injured Palestinians and foreign nationals escaping.

