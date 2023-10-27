Ford revs up price for new Mustang

Ford is set to charge a premium for the last V8 muscle car on sale in Australia, raising prices by more than $10,000 ahead of
Having outlasted the Holden Commodore SS and Chrysler 300 SRT, the Blue Oval has little competition for folks who want thumping V8 power.need to dig deep and find $99,102 plus on-roads for a manual version, a significant step up from the $83,365 plus on-roads Ford charged for theAutomatic versions of the Dark Horse climb into six figure territory with a $103,002 asking price.
Customers can push prices even higher with optional extras such as MagneRide suspension ($2950), Recaro sports seats ($2950), cosmetic appearance packs ($1500) and prestige paint ($700).EcoBoost models benefit from a more powerful engine with 232kW and 475Nm (up from 224kW and 441Nm) and now come as standard with a 10-speed automatic transmission.has a 347kW/550Nm that makes a little more power than the outgoing model's 339kW/566Nm, thanks to a revised intake and exhaust.
Special toys include a “line locker” function that clamps on the front brakes to facilitate burnouts at the drag strip, while a new “drift brake” function on the lever-operated electronic hand brake allows sideways enthusiasts to lock the rear tyres to initiate skids at speed.
Automatic versions get a remote start function, but miss out on a feature that allows American customers to rev their engines from outside the car using their key fob.A 12.4-inch instrument display is standard across the range, as is a 13.2-inch centre display angled toward the driver. Wireless smartphone mirroring is linked to a 12-speaker stereo that also has digital radio, sat nav, and the FordPass range of apps.