Ford reaches tentative deal to end strike, but not after racking up huge losses

The nightmare might finally be ending for Ford, after the company and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union reached a tentative agreement – but not after the company has reportedly endured considerable losses. After striking at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis for 41 days, the UAW and Ford have agreed on a new labour deal. A deal has yet to be reached between the UAW and GM and Stellantis, however.

Those on a top wage will see cumulative raises equaling over 30 per cent with their starting rate increasing by 68 per cent, and all workers will see the return of benefits that were originally phased out over the years. The lowest-paid workers at Ford will see a massive 150 per cent increase in pay over the life of the agreement, with some lower-tier members at the Sterling Axle and Rawsonville plants seeing an immediate raise of 85 per cent.

Australia Headlines

Read more:

7NewsAustralia »

The cheaper way to stay at one of Australia’s iconic outback destinationsWhat many don’t realise is that only a tiny proportion of visitors to El Questro Station stay at the iconic $2000-a-night Homestead. Read more ⮕

Best Click Frenzy sale: Antler luggage label marks down prices by 30 per cent for Click Frenzy7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Mitsubishi previews electrified Delica people mover - and Australia is interested7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Popular jockey Frankie Dettori to miss final Melbourne Cup attempt due to shattering suspension for whip breach7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Best Click Frenzy deals: Popular ghd hair tools including smart straightener that ‘predicts your hair’s needs’ have prices slashed7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Justin Bieber’s baby pic sent fans wild. Now wife Hailey has a personal revelation7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕