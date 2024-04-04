Ford Everest Achieves Record Sales Month in Australia

The Ford Everest achieved a record sales month in March, with the Blue Oval delivering more than 2000 examples in a month for the first time. Throughout March, a total of 2264 Ford Everests were sold in Australia, representing a 130 per cent increase compared to March 2023. Its previous monthly record was set in September 2023 when 1984 examples were sold.

Not only was the Everest the best-selling large SUV in Australia – beating its most direct rival in the Isuzu MU-X by 378 sales – but it also helped Ford pass Mazda for second place on the monthly sales charts. Ford's 8776 deliveries in March surpassed Mazda's tally of 8246 units, the latter almost exactly the same figure as what the Japanese brand managed in March 2023. Although Mazda is down 6.1 per cent year-to-date and Ford is up 18.5 per cent, the former still leads the latter after the first three months of the year, with 23,761 sales against the Blue Oval's 22,67

