For thousands of women, Kim Kardashian’s nipple bra could be more than just a gimmick

Shenae Curry Craig, a 32-year-old with stage 2 breast cancer, says she teared up when she first saw Kardashian’s advertisement. Though aware the product is not explicitly targeted towards those with breast cancer, Craig says she finds comfort in seeing others like her express their excitment about wearing a bra that could make them “feel how once felt”.

The life-saving procedure can have a significant impact on some people’s self-confidence and body image, says Krystal Barter, a“Every day I miss my breasts and my nipples and everything that it looked like,” Barter says. “ has the potential to be useful or powerful for some women who have found it to be a really difficult process to go through, which it is.

“But I think it’s also important to keep in mind that, for some, showing the reality of their breast-free and nipple-free chests is important for representing and celebrating the full range of different kinds of bodies.”

Krystal Barter thinks the new SKIMS faux-nipple bra could offer a powerful self-confidence boost for some breast cancer patients and survivors. “Actual awareness around mastectomies would be more appreciated, or promoting more permanent solutions like 3D nipple-tattooing or transplants,” says metastatic breast cancer advocate, Katie-Marie Thorpe.

“Many women who don’t have nipples wear our products ... to raise awareness about some of the many side effects of breast cancer others don’t know about,” Borman says. “Women also wear our products to enhance the female form. We’ve had women write in to say how they wanted extra confidence on a first date, or even a job interview, and wore our products to feel their best.

