‘For God’s sake, do something’: Richard Branson urges NSW to act on drug reform

In a video released to Guardian Australia, the British billionaire also said the government needed to “put people’s health first”, while congratulating the Australian Capital Territory for pushing ahead with reforms.
The ACT has passed laws allowing people to possess small amounts of drugs including cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine for personal use.Branson’s plea is part of the Fair Treatment campaign started by the Uniting church in 2018 which has since grown to include more than 70 organisations calling for drug policy and treatment reform.
Branson was part of the campaign’s launch five years ago in Sydney and is renewing his call, sending congratulations to “all those who have championed” changes since.“I can’t wait to hear when NSW has held its long-promised drug summit and listened to the evidence about sensible, compassionate and effective drug laws.
“It’s time to decriminalise now and put people’s health first. For God’s sake, do something about it.” Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoon email newsletters for your daily news roundup
The government went to the election promising to hold a drug summit at which reforms would be discussed, but the premier,Branson’s plea comes after the government announced that people who are caught with small quantities of illicit drugs for personal useOur Australian afternoon update breaks down the key stories of the day, telling you what’s happening and why it mattersWhile the announcement was welcomed by many, it has not stopped pressure building on the government, with a coalition of peak...
