‘Footy front and centre’: Andrew Dillon makes his mark as CEO with new appointments

Two sources inside the AFL, who were not authorised to speak publicly, said the shift in culture and attitude towards the game itself since Dillon’s appointment, and then his promotion of Kane into her role, had been profound.

“It’s important to keep good people with strong knowledge of the game and of the people in the game, involved where we can and to utilise their skills, that’s why I am so pleased with Laura’s appointment of Geoff in a part-time consultancy.”The focus on the game is an acknowledgement that while the league believes the game to be in good shape the league has battled at length without senior leadership positions in football.

The AFL in September finally announced former player and respected long-term administrator Andrew Ireland would join former Eagles player Matt De Boer in being added to the commission.Dillon, who had also has a strong relationship with Walsh over more than 20 years, approached the former Magpies football head soon after he left St Kilda for family reasons at the start of this year, about a possible role with the AFL.

“Our AFL Football Operations department is continuing to take shape. Josh Mahoney has hit the ground running over the AFL finals series and the AFLW home and away season and we are on the eve of what is shaping up to be a highly competitive and entertaining AFLW finals series.

Walsh’s part-time consultancy with the AFL will be spread across the AFL, AFLW, VFL and VFLW competitions and the Coates Talent League.

