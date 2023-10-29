Footballer Luis Diaz's mother has been rescued after kidnapping, but his father is missing

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp says the team felt they were fighting in their Premier League win over Nottingham Forest to show their support for Luis Diaz because of the striker's personal plight. Reds forward Luis Diaz did not feature in the Premier League clash at Anfield after reports that his parents had been kidnapped in Colombia, with Klopp saying the player had returned home to be with family members.

" But Klopp said: "How can you make a football game really important on a day like this? It's really difficult. I've never struggled with that in my life. "We heard late last night about it. We spoke to Luis, he wanted to go home ...Then we got the news with his mum, which is fantastic, and since then nothing really.