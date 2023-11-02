Footage of cops arresting man in undies

He was subsequently charged with murder nearly one year after 25-year-old Zachery Davies-Scott was fatally shot in a suspected “home invasion gone wrong”. The 24-year-old was arrested in Boomerang Beach on Tuesday and has been charged with murder. Picture: NSW Police

Mr Davies-Scott, who was called “Donnie”, was shot in his home on Traders Way in Heddon Greta, about 20km east of Cessnock, about 10.50pm on Tuesday, December 27 after a group of people allegedly forced entry into the home.Police allege the 25-year-old was killed in a suspected “home invasion gone wrong” during which a 52-year-old woman suffered minor injuries while attempting to fight off the alleged attackers.

Police believe the group fled the scene in a white SUV along Main Rd in Heddon Greta. Police later seized a white 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander from a street in Boolaroo near Newcastle in February 2023. Detectives arrested the 24-year-old man in Boomerang Beach about 6am on Tuesday and subsequently took him to Forster Police Station, where he was charged with murder.Failed assassination attempt near PM’s home

Following his arrest, another 24-year-old man was arrested about 6am on Thursday after a search warrant was executed in Cessnock.

