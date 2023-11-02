Fonua-Blake drops release request bombshell as NRL’s highest-paid prop pushes to join Sydney club

Fonua-Blake is one of the best forwards in the NRL and was named prop in the 2023 Dally M Team of the Year alongside Payne Haas. The 27-year-old was the highest-paid prop in the competition this year on a deal worth more than $1 million a season.Fonua-Blake has three years remaining on his current contract and wants to be closer to his mother and father in Sydney.

There will be no shortage of suitors for his signature as Penrith and Parramatta are the only NSW-based club already stacked with front-rowers. The Dragons are in desperate need of an elite middle, while the Bulldogs, Wests Tigers and Sea Eagles would all happily open the cheque book for a star prop.Fonua-Blake made his NRL debut at the Sea Eagles in 2016 and played 97 games before requesting a release, also on compassionate grounds, in 2020.

The New Zealand and Tonga international joined the Warriors in 2021 and played a huge role in their charge to the preliminary finals under rookie coach Andrew Webster this year. It was the first time the club had played in a grand final qualifer since 2011 when Ivan Cleary was the coach.

Fonua-Blake put up similar numbers to Broncos prop Haas who is widely regarded as the best prop in the game.

