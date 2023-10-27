For the audiobook of Spears’s memoir, Williams delivers Timberlake’s cringeworthy lines even more scathingly and excruciatingly than they are written, means that release schedules are more in flux than at any point since Covid. What’s more, some of the most-anticipated movies of the year have been enormous commercial flops. What Hollywood needs is something to repair all the fractured bonds. What it needs is a new Oscar category for audiobook narration, and Michelle Williams needs to win it.

If you’ve been even remotely online over the last few weeks, you will know three things. The first is that Britney Spears has released her memoir,. The second is that Justin Timberlake comes out of it abysmally, not least because he reportedly thought that the best way to soothe his girlfriend in the immediate aftermath ofwas with his own talents as a singer and guitarist.

A portion of the book has already gone viral. It’s a moment where Timberlake runs into the rapper Ginuwine and greets him in a manner so mortifying that it could destroy sphincters from 20 paces away. “Oh yeah, fo’ shiz, fo’ shiz. Ginuwine! What’s up, homie?” Spears records Timberlake as saying. Now, written down, that paints a staggeringly good picture. You can see Timberlake, then a pube-headed boybander. You can see all the mannered affectations in his gait. You can see the overbite.. headtopics.com

nothing can prepare you for these 15 seconds of michelle williams doing a justin timberlake impression as written by britney spearsThere is a way to deliver the line “Oh yeah, fo’ shiz, fo’ shiz. Ginuwine! What’s up, homie?” and still sound vulnerable. It could be delivered in the manner of someone who knows how far down the credibility ladder he is and desperately wants to fit in. But this is not howdelivers the line. No, Michelle Williams delivers the line “Oh yeah, fo’ shiz, fo’ shiz.

And this is almost certainly deliberate. Williams does soft impersonations of other figures in the book, and they’re all treated with immense sympathy., has also gone viral. The actual text is relatively nothingy – it’s about the time that Carey taught Spears how to use a ring light in a way that captured her most flattering side – but Williams purrs the dialogue. headtopics.com

GuardianAus »

