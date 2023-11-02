FMG ASX: Fortescue faces shareholder revolt over ‘special’ exec payments

It has been a turbulent year for the iron ore major, which is controlled by the Forrest family. Fortescue’s shares have almost doubled over the last 12 months, but the company has also lost several executives.while three others – Ian Wells, Christine Morris and Guy Debelle – have exited since last August.

“These payments are in excess of the remuneration structure. We note such ad hoc discretionary payments on retirement are unusual among ASX100 entities. These executive roles have also been well paid historically as can be expected for such prominent roles. We struggle to see how shareholders receive any value from these payments,” Mr Foo wrote.

“Each of these special recognition awards are substantial and have been granted without any disclosed specific performance criteria which is misaligned with better market standards and appears to be a generous discretionary assessment by the board of executive performance.”

The advice from the proxy advisory firms has become increasingly influential as index funds have grown in recent years. Vanguard owns 2.9 per cent of Fortescue, while BlackRock controls 2.1 per cent. Industry superannuation funds, including Aware Super, HESTA and Rest, are also among some of the company’s largest shareholders.

