Flying too high? Boris Johnson’s biggest on-screen gaffes

Boris Johnson, then mayor of London, stuck on a zipwire during a promotional stunt for the 2012 Olympic Games in London.Boris Johnson, then mayor of London, stuck on a zipwire during a promotional stunt for the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

As the former prime minister lands a job as a GB News host, we look back at his previous TV appearances, from that doomed zip wire stunt to hiding in a fridge to. But the former prime minister has long been a star of the small screen, famed for his cringe-worthy on-camera gaffes.

As a politician, Johnson was often loose with the facts and vague on matters of policy. But even when appearing to act (if he was indeed acting) the clown, he had a genius for lodging himself in the public consciousness. Despite the litany of missteps that marked his time in politics, he had a knack for getting the public to laugh with, rather than at, him. Here are some of his more memorable moments on screen.Arguably the show that launched Johnson’s career. headtopics.com

Read more:

GuardianAus »

Federal MP supports flying the Palestinian flag, says people have the right to grieve Gaza deathsFederal government minister Tony Burke has expressed his support for the raising of the Palestinian flag in his electorate. Tensions are running high around the state with gestures of solidarity with the thousands of Palestinians killed in Gaza. Read more ⮕

Tony Burke supports flying Palestinian flag, cautions against ‘competitive grief’The third federal minister to speak out publicly about Palestinian Australians says ‘we can’t have a situation where we only formally acknowledge particular deaths’. Read more ⮕

Tony Burke supports flying Palestinian flag, cautions against ‘competitive grief’The third federal minister to speak out publicly about Palestinian Australians says ‘we can’t have a situation where we only formally acknowledge particular deaths’. Read more ⮕

Tony Burke supports flying Palestinian flag, cautions against ‘competitive grief’The third federal minister to speak out publicly about Palestinian Australians says ‘we can’t have a situation where we only formally acknowledge particular deaths’. Read more ⮕

Billy Bragg: The Roaring Forty review – four decades of flying the flagAustere, melodic, at times heartbreaking – the music of Britain’s foremost protest singer gets an evocative overview in this nuanced compilation Read more ⮕

10 European budget airlines Aussies should know (or be warned) aboutFlying around Europe involves some obscure carriers worth knowing about – and some bigger names worth avoiding. Read more ⮕