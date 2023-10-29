Florida Governor DeSantis Defends Ban on Pro-Palestinian Groups in Colleges

has amplified and defended his call to ban pro-Palestinian groups from colleges in the state, rejecting claims by 2024 rival Vivek Ramaswamy that such restrictions were a “shameful political ploy” and “utter hypocrisy” that amounted to a violation of free speech rights.before locking Palestinian rights supporters in with supporters of Hamas.
“Once you hitched your wagon to a group like Hamas, that takes you out of the realm of normal activity, and that’s something that we’re going to take action against. So we believe we’re totally justified within the law,” he continued.
DeSantis’s comments come against a backdrop of increasing visible public protests in the US, including on college campuses and in a pattern of civil disruptions. The protests are efforts against the ongoing Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, and a three-week military campaign to destroy Hamas believed to be holding 230 Israeli hostages after a cross-border attack that killed more than 1,300. headtopics.com
As of Sunday, more than 8,000 people, including women and children, have been killed by Israeli forces in escalating retaliatory strikes across Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials.(SJP) accused DeSantis of trying to undermine free speech rights by moving to “deactivate” its chapters, calling the move “disgraceful”.
“To bend the law in this manner shows the utmost disrespect not only to any pro-Palestinian organization, but also to anyone who truly cares for political freedom and freedom of speech.”Our US morning briefing breaks down the key stories of the day, telling you what’s happening and why it matters” released by SJP described the 7 October attack on Israel as “the resistance” and “unequivocally states: ‘Palestinian students in exile are PART of this movement, not in solidarity with this movement’”. headtopics.com