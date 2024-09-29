Flood Warnings Downgraded As Severe Weather Subsides On NSW North Coast

People on the NSW north coast are breathing a collective sigh of relief, with flood warnings in the area downgraded after heavy rains lashed the region. Calmer conditions are forecast for Sunday, but the NSW State Emergency Service warns everyone should remain vigilant and steer clear of floodwaters. The SES downgraded warnings to ‘advice’ from ‘watch and act, prepare to evacuate’ on Sunday morning after heavy rain and flooding in areas around Lismore.

Not only have flood warnings in the area been downgraded, but severe weather warnings have been cancelled for the Northern Rivers and Northern Tablelands districts, giving locals a reprieve from wild winds that also smashed the region. The SES responded to more than 270 calls for help in the 24 hours to 9am on Sunday, receiving 628 calls for help since the wild weather began on Friday. SES volunteers door knocked homes in Lismore on Saturday night, warning residents to prepare to evacuate.

Flooding NSW Severe Weather Flood Warnings Emergency Services

