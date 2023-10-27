Flood-affected Murraylands irrigators call for government to fast-track levee repairs

An Emergency Warning has been issued for Tara, Kogan, Halliford, Wieambilla, Moonie, and Durong in QLD. For the latest, search onFlood-affected farmers in SA's Murraylands are calling on the state to repair broken levees

"The Department for Water and the local contractors worked really hard that day, along with the farmers on our swamp," she said. Ms Pfeiffer shows how high the floodwaters got on her property after they spilled across the broken levee at Long Flat.

Ms Pfieffer managed to replant most of the paddocks after the January flood, but they were inundated again in September. "It's just this major frustration for farmers that they are footing the bill for government infrastructure that has failed," Mr Pederick said."The government keeps telling me when I ask questions in the house that they have a proposal in front of them for the long-term funding plan to make sure the 110 kilometres of levees stack up into the future.A spokesperson for the state's Department for Water and Environment said in a statement that more than $4. headtopics.com

They said support for flood-affected producers — including financial, technical, and wellbeing assistance — was available through the state's Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA) website.

'Don't wait and see': Jessica wishes she sought a second opinion when her son fell silent at 16 months oldMadonna takes on the last real taboo for women — ageing420 bushfires in days exhaust firefighters and 'worst fire season in 70 years' is just beginning headtopics.com

Read more:

abcnews »