Flies Swarm Perth as Swatting Season Begins

Swatting season is in full swing and “holy moly, flies are crazy this year”. If you’ve noticed an army of the annoying pests glued to your skin in recent weeks, you are certainly not alone. Many Perth people say they can’t remember flies ever being this bad, but a video of a woman swarmed by the winged insects at a tourist hotspot shows the issue extends well beyond the city.

Associate Professor Theo Evans, from UWA’s School of Biological Sciences, said the capital’s peak period had come early, triggered by warm weather and strong winds which have blown the bugs down from the north of the state. If you live in Perth, expect to continue deploying the Aussie salute and be shooing them away for a few weeks yet. In winter when the temperature drops below 15C flies struggle and die. But they can “breed like mad” when the circumstances are right and they thrive in hot and dry conditions. Flies can also coast in the wind for up to 300km a day, allowing them to travel long distances and quickl

