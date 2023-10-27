FIVE points clear! Ange’s Spurs extend remarkable run as Aussie breaks PL record

'Stunning' Spurs extend unbeaten streak | 01:16Tottenham moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League as a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday (all times AEDT) continued a remarkable start under Ange Postecoglou.
After a subdued first 45 minutes, Spurs sprang into life early in the second-half as Joel Ward’s own goal and Son Heung-min’s strike earned the points.LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Pedro Porro and Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, embrace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park on October 27, 2023 in London, England.
After Tottenham’s last game on Monday, the former Celtic boss was not fully satisfied with his side’s performance, even though they beat Fulham 2-0.Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has been one of the unsung heroes of Spurs’ form and the Italian was needed to make a smart stop low to his left to prevent Odsonne Edouard opening the scoring inside the opening 10 minutes. headtopics.com
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Rodrigo Bentancur (L) and Yves Bissouma of Tottenham Hotspur acknowledge the fans after the team's victory during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park on October 27, 2023 in London, England.
The former Nottingham Forest winger was on the pitch just two minutes before he collected Maddison’s pass and crossed for Son to tap home his eighth goal of the season.