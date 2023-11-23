Fitness Influencer Breaks Up with Fiance After Cheating Scandal

A popular fitness influencer has announced she’s “broken up” with her fiance after his alleged “cheating” was exposed on a podcast. A British fitness influencer has publicly called off her wedding after her fiance’s alleged “cheating” was exposed on a popular podcast. During the pandemic, the pair created the popular fitness brand Lean With Lilly – an app filled with workouts and nutrition advice, as well as a line of supporting supplements – and it quickly took off.

In the five years since their relationship started, the pair have got engaged, bought their first home together and relocated from England to the UAE. But Ms Sabri, a qualified physiotherapist, has just announced the couple has "broken up", telling her almost 1 million Instagram followers it was the result of "encounters" with another woman Mr Tyrwhitt met on his buck's party. Lilly Sabri has confirmed she's broken up with her fiance Alex Tyrwhitt. Picture: Instagram/LillySabri, after a woman apparently wrote in asking for help about her friend who was "in love with an engaged man





