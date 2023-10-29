Fitness Expert Calls Out Popular Workout Trends

A fitness expert who has spent 30 years in the industry has called out one of the most popular workout trends on, who sell fitness equipment, pulled together the top searched trends before using a key word search volume tool to collect the global monthly data.

It was followed by the 75 Hard Challenge, Under-desk treadmill, 12-3-30 treadmill workout and weighted hula hoops.said that while reformer pilates was a workout that could provide great results, she questioned the benefits of others on the list.

It was created in 2019 by entrepreneur Andy Frisella, with the website claiming it is not a fitness regimen but a “transformative mental toughness program”. “We want people to love fitness and feel like winners, not losers. An hour and a half of exercise every single day and zero cheat days. Yikes.The 75 Hard requires two workouts a day. Picture: TikTok headtopics.com

Nikki said people should check with their general practitioner before going “all out” on exercise – but there are some key things to look out for. “You can dead lift way more than you can curl. That is why we change weights constantly in a gym setting,” she said.“So the one set of dumbbell workouts which become almost like cardio are a bit silly and aren’t going to be anywhere near as effective as doing progressive resistance training in a gym setting.”She said the social media platform can be used for inspiration but they shouldn’t replicate exactly what they see.

AI doomsday warnings a distraction from the danger it already poses, warns expertA leading researcher, who will attend this week’s AI safety summit in London, warns of ‘real threat to the public conversation’ Read more ⮕

‘Seems like the right thing to do’: Expert’s call on raising ratesThe Vice President of the Bank of America's Australian division has backed the Reserve Bank to raise interest rates at its November meeting, saying it 'seems like the right thing to do.' Read more ⮕

I fought house to house in Gaza ... I know force alone won’t bring peaceAn IDF veteran calls for a political solution that offers hope for both Israelis and Palestinians Read more ⮕

UN calls for a truce as Israel expands ground operations in GazaThe United Nations has demanded a truce following the expansion of ground operations by Israeli forces in Gaza. Meanwhile, Australian leaders are reacting to increased local tensions as the conflict intensifies. Read more ⮕

Israel steps up air and ground attacks on Gaza, as it rejects ally calls for pauseInternet and mobile phone services were cut off in Gaza, a local telecoms firm said, as Israel ramped up air and ground attacks. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza war: UN general assembly calls for ‘immediate, durable humanitarian truce’Resolution, passed by 120 votes to 14, is not binding, but carries great political and symbolic weight Read more ⮕