Firstmac, Resimac explain how property prices, low arrears have kept RMBS markets open

Firstmac chief financial officer James Austin said the resilience of borrowers to these pressures so far had boosted demand for Australian RMBS deals and kept funding markets alive for the non-bank sector.

The Reserve Bank has lifted interest rates 4 percentage points to 4.1 per cent since last May, and is widely tipped to lift rates again next Tuesday to get a handle on inflation.Macquarie has not sold mortgage bonds since March 2023 when it raised $2.2 billion of funds in that format.

National home values were up 0.9 per cent in October, continuing a recovery from the falls experienced late last year and early this year. “It highlights the strong equity position the majority of borrowers are in, and is another big sign that the credit quality and the actual RMBS structure is very solid,” Mr McCarthy said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FINANCIALREVIEW: Sydney, Melbourne property: House price growth loses momentum as outlook darkensAs advertised stock levels rise and buyer demand looks increasingly shaky amid low sentiment, stretched affordability, and the potential for another rate increase, the outlook for housing markets isn’t looking as positive as it was a few months ago.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Six ways to profit from the rising gold price including Regis, De Grey, PerseusThe precious metal has shrugged off a strong US dollar and surging bond yields, signalling renewed strength.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Ozempic clients offered alternative – for twice the priceHigh demand is making the diabetic and weight loss drug hard to get, and customers have been offered three options: an alternative for twice the price, a half dosage or drop it altogether.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Real Estate Agency Leases Villa for Higher Price Amid Rental CrisisCaporn Young, a real estate agency, leased a villa in Perth for $70 more than the advertised price, taking advantage of the high demand and low vacancy rate in the rental market. The agency received multiple applications and selected a couple who agreed to pay $550 per week, 25% higher than the previous tenant's rent.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Broker Citi tips iron ore price to hit $US130 a tonne on China stimulusCiti expects the rally in iron ore prices to continue if China ramps up its policy stimulus to bolster the economy.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: House price forecast: What’s ahead for the housing market in eight chartsCan house prices keep on rising or will higher mortgage costs finally kill off the recovery?

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕