First pictures of Adelaide Oval wicket revealed

The head curator hints at what to expect for batters and bowlers. Clue given about David Warner's replacement at first slip.

The first pictures of the Adelaide Oval wicket have emerged as the head curator dropped a hint about what the batters and bowlers should expect. Meanwhile, cricket fans have been given a major clue as to who will be David Warner’s replacement at first slip.

