First pictures of Adelaide Oval wicket revealed

The first pictures of the Adelaide Oval wicket have emerged as the head curator dropped a hint about what the batters and bowlers should expect. Meanwhile, cricket fans have been given a major clue as to who will be David Warner’s replacement at first slip.





FOXSportsAUS » / 🏆 24. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.