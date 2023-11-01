First foreign nationals evacuated from Gaza named

“It is a massacre,” said one witness at the scene of what other witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in the Fallujah district of the large camp in the urban sprawl of north Gaza. The document, which was titled “UNSCO,” was shared alongside a statement announcing the first opening of the Rafah crossing to foreign passports. UNSCO is an acronym for the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process.

Palestinians inspect the damage of buildings that were hit by Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee camp.“It is necessary to update the data of the passport recently issued by the provincial departments of the interior. It is necessary to bring a non-stop argument for children’s travel in case they travel with a parent.”

Other groupings were specific to the International Committee of the Red Cross, as well as workers from other aid organisations such as Medecins Sans Frontiers (Doctors without Borders), UNRWA and UNICEF.

“We open our eyes on dead people and we close our eyes on dead people,” he said while waiting to cross into Egypt. NGO representatives named in the spreadsheet hail from New Zealand, Britain, Belgium, Italy, France, Germany, USA, Nigeria and Kenya among others.

The spreadsheet emerged after reports by the ABC that the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) had emailed some of the 88 Australians in Gaza, to inform them they were on an initial list of people approved to cross the border.

