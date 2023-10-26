Fires burning across Queensland destroy at least 32 homes

At least 32 homes have been destroyed by multiple fires burning across Queensland this week.Rural Fire Service Superintendent Wayne Waltisbuhl said it was a “tough night” for emergency services.

"Every resource we have available in our region was deployed last night to try and contain multiple lightning strikes across the region and try and contain the current fires that we had," he said.Glenda Chapman suffered a heart attack while attempting to evacuate.

Major fires spark evacuations in QueenslandThe bushfire emergency in Queensland has turned deadly as police investigate the discovery of a body in the Western Downs Region. Residents in towns such as Tara, Wieambilla, and Kogan have been warned to evacuate now before it becomes too dangerous to leave. Read more ⮕

Queensland fires: worst isn’t over, authorities warn, as premier laments loss of lifePolice confirm a body, believed to be missing adult male, was found near a dam on Tuesday in Western Downs town of Tara, where fire remains at emergency level Read more ⮕

Dozens of fires rage across NSW and Queensland but deadly Tara blaze nearly containedAuthorities warn of ‘extreme fire danger’ as 60 fires burn in Queensland and 110 in New South Wales Read more ⮕

