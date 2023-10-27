Firebombing death of bus driver in Brisbane could have been avoided with better decisions, coroner finds

A floral tribute at a bus stop in Morooka, Brisbane, for bus driver Manmeet Sharma, who died after he was set alight by Anthony O'Donohue.A floral tribute at a bus stop in Morooka, Brisbane, for bus driver Manmeet Sharma, who died after he was set alight by Anthony O'Donohue.

“However, that conclusion is reached with some hesitation knowing the benefit of hindsight,” he said, in releasing his findings on Friday morning. Despite this, the coroner disagreed with a submission from Sharma’s family, and said he did not think “that it could have been predicted that Mr O’Donohue would have gone on to kill someone”.

O’Donohue attempted to reconnect with mental health services as late as 31 August. Ryan found the continuing care team responsible for O’Donohue knew he was socially isolated once discharged, and did not “engage directly” with his GP over fears for his privacy. headtopics.com

Friends and family of Sharma, as well as representatives of the Rail, Tram and Bus Union, expressed frustration and dissatisfaction with the coroner’s findings, in press conferences after the hearing. But RTBU assistant state secretary Tom Brown said that after such a long wait, the findings left a “bitter taste in the mouth”.Brown argued that half-barriers installed by the council on more than 1,000 vehicles were worse than nothing, because they restrict the driver’s ability to escape attack.

