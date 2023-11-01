Fire threat eases across Queensland after horror night

Firefighters assess the damage around Dalveen near Warwick in Queensland's Southern Downs region. Picture: NCA NewsWIRE / John Gass Authorities are warning residents to steer clear of the area for the time being as the fire continues to burn along Hopgood Road in Elbow Valley, tracking towards Cherribah Cherry Gully Road.
Some residents managed to flee through the thick smoke, but many stayed to defend their properties, some only armed with garden hoses and high-pressure washers. “I knew hubby was over here. And it was like, Is the house still there? Is he there? Like you didn’t know,” she told the“It was the scariest thing I’ve ever been in.”
QFES Assistant Commissioner Rob Boniwell said all efforts are being focused on bringing the fires under control and “getting ahead” with the cooler conditions. More than 50 homes have been lost across the state so far this spring. Picture: NCA NewsWIRE / John Gass
One man died after trying to defend his home from a blaze in the Western Downs, while another woman suffered a medical episode while attempting the evacuate the ahead of an approaching fire front. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the situation as “heartbreaking” while he visited fire-affected regions in the state earlier this week.
Australia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕
Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕