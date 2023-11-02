Fire on the doorstep: how residents and firefighters from two states combined to save NSW-Qld border towns

The burnt-out lawn in front of David Kelly’s house in Tenterfield, Queensland, which narrowly escaped being engulfed by fast-moving bushfires.Just north of Tenterfield, at the border town of Wallangarra-Jennings, residents feared the worst when authorities issued a warning to seek immediate shelter on Tuesday afternoon as a fast-moving fire seemed headed for town.

“About one or two o’clock , on the wind change, the fire then moved back into the town from the south … so it wasn’t all over at nightfall,” Shepherd said. Jennings resident Donna Ward spent more than 12 hours battling the blaze. At one point the paddock across the road was alight, with the wind pushing embers directly towards her and the house.

With her husband and son, they stopped it just 30 metres from their front door, but it was a close-run thing. It was only about 3am when the weather backed off enough for her husband to sleep, while Ward kept watch for embers. She said the damage was less than they had feared.

“We’ve planned this out for the next month because the conditions are, and the predicted conditions are, that we’ll continue to have this almost week-by-week cycle of hot weather and the challenging days that we have,” Wassing told ABC radio. “And then we’re trying to contain fires after that. So it’s a marathon.”

“When you have fast-running grass fires that quite often you can’t keep up with, that can be incredibly dangerous,” he said.“In a lot of these areas now the grass is starting to cure and dry off completely,” he said. “So despite that rain, once it’s actually cured and dead, that grass fuel load is there. And that’s going to be there with us throughout the season.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Emergency warnings for fires near Tenterfield and Tabulam, NSW; Stanthorpe, NSW; and south of Bundaberg, QLDEmergency warnings have been issued for fires burning near Tenterfield and Tabulam in New South Wales (NSW), Stanthorpe in NSW, and south of Bundaberg in Queensland (QLD).

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Fire Updates in NSW and QLDUpdates on the current fire situations in Nymboida, Tabulam, Dalveen, and Tenterfield. Highways in Tenterfield to be re-opened as conditions improve.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Emergency Warnings for Fires in NSW and QLDEmergency warnings have been issued for fires burning near Tenterfield and Tabulam in NSW, and Stanthorpe and south of Bundaberg in QLD. Firefighters in south-western Queensland are on high alert due to hot weather and strong winds, which could lead to dangerous fire conditions. McDermott Aviation, a firefighting helicopter company, compares this fire season to Australia's Black Summer and has increased its fleet to combat the fires.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Emergency Warnings for Bushfires in NSW and QLDEmergency warnings are in place for fires burning near Tenterfield and Tabulam, NSW; Stanthorpe, NSW; and south of Bundaberg, QLD. Firefighters in south-western Queensland are on high alert due to hot weather and strong winds. Queensland Police are evacuating residents and school students in Goodwood, south of Bundaberg.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Residents of Wallangarra on QLD-NSW border told to shelter to survive as bushfire approaches7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Update on Bushfires in NSW and QLDThe NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner provides an update on the current bushfire situation in New South Wales and Queensland, highlighting the number of fires, containment efforts, and the impact on homes and livestock.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕