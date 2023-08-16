Fire crews battle large bushfire in Perth's north-east

Fire crews have spent a second night battling a large bushfire in Perth's north-east, with better conditions offering some respite for residents and authorities. Favourable conditions overnight helped crews reduce some warning areas. The blaze began on Wednesday in the Gnangara Pine Plantation in the city's northern suburbs and quickly spread west, fanned by strong winds and extreme heat.

The majority of the destruction has been identified in the semi-rural suburb of Mariginiup, while residential areas in Tapping and Banksia Grove have also been hit. An emergency warning remains in place for parts of Jandabup, Melaleuca, Wanneroo and Mariginiup. The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said on Friday morning that the fire was 95 per cent contained but remained uncontrolled. "There's been favourable conditions overnight due to the lighter winds and high humidity, which means we've been able to reduce some of the warning areas," DFES incident controller Scott Hares said





abcnews » / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Burglar’ struck by alleged accomplice with machete7NEWS: ‘Burglar’ scarred in machete strike by an accomplice during Wanneroo home invasion, police allege

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Volunteer firefighter dies while battling fire in Bean Creek, NSW, Rural Fire Service confirms7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsSydney - 🏆 16. / 63 Read more »

Residents warned over Sydney grass fire amid total fire banLocals in Sydney&x27;s south west are being warned as a grass fire burns out of control.

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Fire bans in place as parts of New South Wales face extreme fire conditionsTotal fire bans are in place for parts of New South Wales as the state faces extreme fire conditions today. The Greater Sydney, Illawarra, and Central Ranges regions are among the areas that will feel heat well above the October average. Sydney is forecast to reach 33 degrees in the city, while Western suburbs could nudge 36 degrees.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

'On fire in seconds': more than 100 killed after fire at Iraq wedding hallThe fire started after fireworks were lit during the celebration in Nineveh province, according to local media

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Fire authorities investigate third cafe fire in days, including two at same Kangaroo Island siteA cafe has been heavily damaged by fire in regional South Australia, days after two other blazes damaged and then destroyed another cafe on Kangaroo Island.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »