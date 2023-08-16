Fire crews battle large bushfire in Perth's north-east

Fire crews have spent a second night battling a large bushfire in Perth's north-east, with better conditions offering some respite for residents and authorities. Favourable conditions overnight helped crews reduce some warning areas. The blaze began on Wednesday in the Gnangara Pine Plantation in the city's northern suburbs and quickly spread west, fanned by strong winds and extreme heat.
The majority of the destruction has been identified in the semi-rural suburb of Mariginiup, while residential areas in Tapping and Banksia Grove have also been hit. An emergency warning remains in place for parts of Jandabup, Melaleuca, Wanneroo and Mariginiup. The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said on Friday morning that the fire was 95 per cent contained but remained uncontrolled. "There's been favourable conditions overnight due to the lighter winds and high humidity, which means we've been able to reduce some of the warning areas," DFES incident controller Scott Hares said
