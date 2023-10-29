Fire bans in place as parts of New South Wales face extreme fire conditions

Total fire bans are in place for parts of New South Wales as the state faces extreme fire conditions today.

The Greater Sydney, Illawarra, and Central Ranges regions are among the areas that will feel heat well above the October average.The fire ban follows a grassfire in the city's southwest yesterday.

Former New South Wales premier Bob Carr's wife Helena dies after brain aneurysm overseasHelena Carr — the long-time wife of former New South Wales premier and foreign minister Bob Carr – has been declared brain dead from an aneurysm during an overseas trip. Read more ⮕

Heatwave conditions in New South Wales triggers extreme fire danger warningT﻿he mercury is expected to soar above 30 degrees, with fire authorities on high alert. Read more ⮕

Residents in south-west Sydney told to evacuate because of unpredictable grassfireThe grassfire is burning alongside the T8 train line between Minto and Ingleburn, in a small pocket of bush and grassland amid sprawling, suburban homes. Read more ⮕

Sydney turns over a new leaf and says goodbye to much-maligned plane treesTrees once described as ‘about as much use to our wildlife as concrete posts’ to gradually be phased out in favour of more drought-tolerant plants Read more ⮕

Sydney W Hotel sets new industry benchmark as high as its infinity poolThe glittering opening of the new $1 billion W Hotel in Sydney’s Darling Harbour signals to operators what offerings are needed to entice guests that want an “experience holiday”. Read more ⮕

Rugby World Cup 2023 final: New Zealand v South AfricaMinute-by-minute report: It all comes down to this. Will the All Blacks or Springboks lift a record fourth World Cup title? Join Lee Calvert Read more ⮕