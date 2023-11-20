Fire at Luton airport car park sparks electric car speculation

A fire in a car park at Luton airport led to speculation an electric car was to blame but the fire service says it appears to have started in a diesel car. When a fire ripped through a car park at Luton airport last month it set off a round of speculation that an electric vehicle was to blame. The theory was quickly doused by the Bedfordshire fire service, which said the blaze appeared to have started in a diesel car.

Yet the rumour refused to be quelled, spreading on social media like, well, wildfire. Even when these stories are patiently debunked, they come back as zombie myths that refuse to die. The Guardian has spoken to experts and looked for hard data where possible to address some of the most common criticisms of electric vehicles. In a series of articles, we will highlight the myths, the realities, and the grey areas





