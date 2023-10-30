Fire and Rescue NSW Appoints New State Commissioner

Fire and Rescue NSW has appointed its new state commissioner, Jeremy Fewtrell.The new commissioner replaces Paul Baxter who was sacked by the state government over concerns on the service’s financial stability.

“We’ve had some financial challenges with the budget recently and we’re going to be working hard on those and working closely with the minister and his team to rectify those,” Mr Fewtrell said. He will lead a network of 335 fire stations and roughly 7,700 firefighters through the bushfire season.

