‘Find a tenant or sell up’: Greens propose huge rate hike for investors

Jonathan Sriranganathan revealed his party's campaign initiative on Friday which would see landlords of empty investment sites slapped with a"vacancy levy".

Greens Brisbane mayoral candidate Jonathan Sriranganathan has proposed to introduce a"vacancy levy" for investors with empty properties. Picture: Richard Walker, NCA "Meanwhile, business owners are struggling to afford high commercial rents, which also contributes to higher costs for goods and services.

The party suggests the proposed rate rise will also put downward pressure on residential and commercial rental costs, as well as land values and housing prices. Citing data from the Brisbane City Council, the Greens said there was more than 2,300 hectares of what is described as privately-owned"vacant urban land" in Brisbane. headtopics.com

Mr Sriranganathan said the levy will only affect a small group of investors, but has emphasised his message to landlords with habitually empty properties across Brisbane.

