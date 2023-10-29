Financial Struggles Amidst Rising Inflation

If you're struggling to pay rent, buy groceries and fill your car up with petrol, the news might concern you — and you're far from alone.

"It's an imbalance between the aggregate supply of things available to buy, and the aggregate amount of money available for people to spend." "We're still in a state where inflation is outpacing wage growth, which means that in real terms, people are actually getting poorer," says Moloney.So how do we get inflation down?In Australia, inflation has primarily been controlled by raising interest rates.

"The tool that we have to do that … is to make people pay more on their mortgage, which takes money out of the economy."Moloney argues that there is "intergenerational unfairness" in the way the financial situation is currently playing out.On the contrary, spending has increased for older households, especially retirees. headtopics.com

To understand why, Moloney explains that we are an "international outlier" when it comes to variable rate mortgages. "If you increase the super guarantee rate, you are clipping everyone's pay to an equal degree," he says.

"The RBA are trying to engineer a 'soft landing': bringing inflation down but maintaining unemployment as low as it can sustainably be."Miriam Jay also advises starting "to talk to your creditors, before you actually get into strife". headtopics.com

