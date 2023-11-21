Financial Struggles After Separation: A Woman's Story

Shortly after separating from her husband, Ashley suffered what she remembers as her lowest point: digging around in her car looking for loose change to buy a loaf of bread. During her seven-year marriage, she and her husband were in dire financial straits, having bought a home in Perth and borrowing more to renovate. “We were up to our eyeballs in debt. It was a combination of the house and the fact that I had to work part-time when I had my children," Ashley said.

"Finances were a huge factor when I was considering separation. I understand why so many women feel trapped, because when I first walked away from the marriage I was significantly financially worse off.” Ashley was the main earner in the marriage, and she took time off to raise her two young children, before returning to work part-time. “We bought at the height of the market at the time, and even though I knew it wasn’t a good investment, we felt pressure and responsibility to buy a hous





