Financial services firm AWAG to appoint David Slack to its board

Street Talk understands the financial services firm will announce the appointment of industry veteran David Slack to its board on Thursday. Slack, whose history in financial services spans 40 years, will be named an independent non-executive director and will stand for election at AWAG’s annual general meeting later this year. Slack is best known for founding Portfolio Partners, growing funds under management to $5.3 billion.

He’s also a founding managing director of Australian equity fund manager Karara Capital and co-managed the Ironbark Karara Small Companies Fund. AWAG’s modus operandi is finding merger and acquisition opportunities in the financial services sector. The small firm popped up on E&P Financial Group’s register in February with a 5 per cent stake and has since increased its position to 8.4 per cent. Former Rio Tinto director and ex-AFL chairman Mike Fitzpatrick, who founded Hastings Funds Management and chaired Pacific Current Group, also sits on AWAG’s boar

