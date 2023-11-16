Financial Barriers Hindering Young Australians' Pursuit of Higher Education

Melbourne University’s Taking the Pulse of the Nation report found financial barriers were the greatest obstruction to young Australians pursuing higher education. The number of Australians enrolled in bachelor degrees has fallen 12% in less than a decade as experts warn the cost of living crisis may be affecting decisions and ambitious targets to ramp up university enrolments will not be met. Conversely, the number of people enrolled in postgraduate degrees increased over the same time period.

In 2022, 311,500 were enrolled in a postgraduate degrees, compared with 269,600 in 2016. Enrolments in graduate diplomas and certificates also experienced a minor increase from 2016 (83,300 compared with 85,700 in 2022). Between 2016 and 2022, overall enrolments in the higher education sector have dropped by 4% (1.32m compared with 1.27m

